Church Events

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic as some are cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "Trusting God When Our World is Falling Apart", Psalm 13, 10:45 a.m.

The message will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, later in the day.

A nursery, birth to four-year-old, and Children’s Church, kindergarten to fifth grade, are provided during the worship service.

Wednesday: Ladies Prayer Time, Fellowship Hall, noon; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, Time Out Restaurant, 9 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday worship with the message giving by Pastor Steve Ensz, "Who Is Worthy?", live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, and on the radio, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

Word of Life Church

3004 N. Third Street

Sunday: Corporate Prayer time, 9:30 a.m.; Main service with Pastors Rick and Tami Bear, adult and children, with special guest speakers, Neal and Danette Childs, missionaries to Africa, 10:15 a.m.

Check the website for more information on men's and women's meetings through the month.

Sunday's service is live streamed on YouTube and Facebook at Word of Life Church Garden City KS, 10:15 a.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org .

Community Congregational Church

(United Church of Christ)

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Worship service with the message "Burning Bushes, Bare Feet and a Baffling Name", Exodus 3:1-15, 10 a.m.; Coffee and Fellowship, 11 a.m.

There is also a live feed of the service on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: Women’s Supper, El Zarape, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir practice, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Men’s Lunch, Ward’s Cafe, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Sunday’s service will be in Finnup Park, north of the Finnup Center, with back to school blessing, 9:30 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.; Prayer Warriors, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, noon.

Wednesday: Men’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Women’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light in Fellowship Hall, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.