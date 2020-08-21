Myers celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Larry and Shirley Myers

Larry Myers and Shirley Montandon were married on Aug. 22, 1970, at the United Methodist Church in Sharon Springs, KS. In June of 1971, they moved to a farm north of Kalvesta, where they and their two sons have farmed and ranched. The couple moved to Cimarron in 2007. Their children, Randy and wife, Colette, and Greg and wife, Amy; and grandchildren, Levi, Taylor, Ethan, Cory, and Kaden are requesting a card shower to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Cards may be mailed to 1503 N. 5th St., Cimarron, KS 67835.