Southwest Community

Senior Center Pinochle

John Bunnell won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on Aug. 12 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Marlan Wilson finished in second and Alva Burch took third place.

Senior Center Double Pinochle

Bob Baker won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. John Bunnell took second place and Dawn Thiel finished in third.

Senior Center Pitch

Maybelle Bowen took first in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Albert Spor finished in second while Alva Burch took third place.

If interested in participating in the games, contact the Senior Center of Finney County at 272-3620.