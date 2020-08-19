Hints from Heloise

Dear Readers: In this summer heat, the last thing we may be thinking about is the clothes dryer, but think again. Here are some hints to keep the dryer operating efficiently and safely, courtesy of the National Fire Protection Association (www.nfpa.org):

- Always follow the manufacturer's instructions regarding proper use, including never overstuffing the dryer.

- Clean the lint filter either before or after each use.

- Keep the area around the dryer free of flammable items such as clothing, boxes, cleaning supplies, etc.

- Check that the air exhaust vent is not restricted or clogged, and that the outdoor vent flap opens when the dryer is operating.

- Never turn on the dryer and then leave the house. Also, never turn on the dryer and then go to sleep.

- Proper usage and maintenance will extend the life of the clothes dryer. - Heloise

P.S. According to the NFPA, failure to clean the clothes dryer properly is the number one cause of dryer fires.

CAR CLEANING

Dear Readers: Let's take 30 minutes this weekend and clean out the car. Remove all old pieces of mail, trash, candy wrappers and cans. With a microfiber cloth, wipe down the instrument panel and the armrests. Vacuum the floorboards well and don't forget to empty and clean out the trunk. Replace only the essential items.

As for the outside of the car, inspect the vehicle for small leaves and twigs stuck in vents and small crevices. If you prefer a professional wash and wax instead of doing it yourself, ask for special deals. - Heloise

Dear Readers: Here are some classic letters of laughter:

BIG BAG THEORY

Dear Heloise: When I'm out and I need something I don't normally carry with me (a needle and thread, an adhesive strip for a cut or a felt-tip marker), I always look for the woman who has the biggest handbag.

Dollars to doughnuts (which she probably carries in there), she's got everything and the kitchen sink in that huge bag! - Julie in Texas

Julie, isn't it funny? The bigger the bag you carry, the fuller they get! - Heloise

CHEW TO LOSE

Dear Heloise: I've figured out why people always lose weight in the face first. The jaws get toned from chewing all those leafy, raw veggies! - Carolyn M., via email

BLUE, BY YOU

Dear Heloise: I was going to teach my 18-year-old son how to sort laundry while he's away at school. But then it occurred to me - he'll be busy studying (I hope) and being with his friends.

I decided to buy him everything (sheets, blankets, shirts, jeans, underwear) all in navy blue. That way, he and I won't worry about colors running. - O.B., via email

LIL DEVIL

Dear Heloise: My daughter, age 10, and I make deviled eggs quite a bit, but recently she decided they were too delicious to be called "deviled" eggs. She now says she will call them "angeled" eggs. We love it! - Michael in Arizona

