Today’s Birthday (08/17/20). Your health and work grow stronger this year. Consistent routines win. Business changes abound. Tranquility soothes and stimulates your creativity and invention this summer, motivating powerful healthy advances. Explore uncharted social terrain this winter, to discover new passion and strengthen old bonds. Follow your heart song.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Relax and stick to safe, reliable fun. Choose what’s best for family. Secrets get revealed; communication leads to positive action. Transparency and authenticity wins.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Strengthen domestic infrastructure for family benefit. Soothe ruffled feathers. Provide a stable home base. Coordinate actions for a satisfying improvement. Increase the harmony level.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t react without thinking. Your words can go farther than anticipated. Speak with diplomacy. Conclude agreements in private. Disagree respectfully. Discover hidden opportunities in conversation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Stick to your budget. You can get whatever you need. Study the situation objectively. Adapt to unexpected circumstances. Align words and actions for lucrative gains.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. Reassess the situation. Plan your moves in detail, coordinate with those involved, and then go for it. Take advantage of revelations.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Meditate on the best route forward. Look back for insight on the road ahead. Notice dreams and meaningful signs. Use brains, not brawn.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Revise your team strategies for changes. You’re making a good impression. Coordinate and plot your moves, and then do your part to advance the cause.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge has your focus. Review data and clarify the facts. Sift for the underlying truth to advance. Creative solutions arise in conversation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Investigate options. Listen to considerations before venturing out. An exploration beckons, yet conditions may require adaptation. Resolve details. Discover new corners of somewhere familiar.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate and communicate to navigate shared financial changes. Find new income sources and profitable opportunities. Trust, but verify. Get terms in writing. Discuss developments.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Creative collaboration can illuminate brilliant new ideas and opportunities. Listen, discuss and strategize. Avoid risky business. Prioritize love over money. Family comes first.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Revise plans to adapt to shifting circumstances around work, health and fitness. Orders come from on high. Listen carefully to reduce confusion. Update routines and practices.