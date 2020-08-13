Church Events

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic as some are cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "God’s Love is Priceless", Psalm 36, 10:45 a.m.

The message will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, later in the day.

No nursery, birth to four-year-old, and no Children’s Church, kindergarten to fifth grade, during the worship service the next several weeks. Your Pastor Joy Lingenfelter will provide activity/coloring sheets for children to use during the service. Children are encouraged to bring their own crayons.

The deadline to have school supplies or monetary donations to the church for the Witness Commission’s filling-the-backpack project is Sunday.

Tuesday: Deacons’ BBQ at Pastor Bob Bates’ home, 6:30 p.m.; Deacons meeting, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday: Ladies Prayer Time, Fellowship Hall, noon; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, Time Out Restaurant, 9 a.m.

Friday: Newsletter deadline.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday message giving, by Pastor Jim Shellenberger, from Colossians, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, and on the radio, 10:30 a.m.

Zoom Bible studies are held throughout the week.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Sunday’s service will be in Finnup Park, north of the Finnup Center, with Pastor Joel giving the message, 9:30 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, noon; Outreach meeting, 5:30 p.m.; Finance Committee meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Men’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Women’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Praise Team practice, 8 p.m.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light in Fellowship Hall, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.