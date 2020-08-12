Southwest Community

Senior Center Pinochle

John Bunnell won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle Aug. 5 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Marlan Wilson took second place while Robin McLinn finished third.

Senior Center Pitch

Leo Smith took first place in three tables of Senior Center Pitch Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Alva Burch finished in second and Vi Fry took third place.

If interested in joining in to play these or other games, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.