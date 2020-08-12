Hints from Heloise

Dear Readers: A quick and convenient lunch option may be going the way of the dinosaur because of COVID-19. The supermarket salad bar, sold by weight and created and dished up by you, can be, according to some health officials, a hot bed for the spread of the virus.

The virus, experts fear, can live on uncovered foods and on serving implements. Even the sneeze guard cannot protect you from the virus.

Spread primarily by almost invisible drops of respiratory fluid from coughing, talking and sneezing, COVID-19 has changed many things, and supermarket management teams are for the most part choosing to suspend salad bar sales for the time being.

Will the salad bar make a comeback? Stay tuned. - Heloise

P.S. Many bakery items, such as breads, buns and donuts, are out of production now, too.

FIVE-MINUTE CLEANING

Dear Readers: My mother, the original Heloise (1919-1974), was a big proponent of clean-as-you-go or quickie cleanings.

One of her favorite tasks was challenging herself or the family to straighten the living room, bedroom or kitchen in five minutes, or even during the course of a television commercial break.

Could you pick up dirty dishes, any clutter on the floor, fluff up the couch cushions and run a duster over the coffee table in just five minutes?

The point is, cleaning and organizing don't have to be overwhelming tasks. Carve out five minutes a day; the house will be cleaner, fresher and more organized for it!

And mother's philosophy was, even if you fall short and the house is not perfectly clean and tidy, as long as the family is healthy, happy and well taken care of, the housework will get done eventually. - Heloise

LEATHER BAG CARE

Dear Readers: Leather handbags require special care. Here are some hints:

- Light-colored leather can sometimes take on the tint of dark jeans or a bright red cotton jacket. Be sure to store these items separately.

- Don't overstuff the bag so that it keeps its original shape.

- A leather conditioner can keep the bag "hydrated" - reach out to the manufacturer for product suggestions.

- Avoid overexposure to sunlight, heat, humidity, perfumes, water and greasy foods and substances.

- Store the bag when not in use; pack with tissue paper in a dust bag or dedicated pillowcase. - Heloise

EASY ON; EASY OFF

Dear Heloise: Now that many of us wear medical gloves for protection against the COVID-19 virus, I have a suggestion on how to make it easier to slip your hand into the glove.

Put one half teaspoon cornstarch in the palm of your hand (do not use talc). Rub your hands together and spread it between your fingers as well. When you slip on your gloves, you will find that they just slide on effortlessly. They come off easily as well. - Louise G., Neptune, New Jersey

