Today’s Birthday (08/08/20). Your physical health and performance surge this year. Energize efforts with steady practice. A paradigm shift affects your career. Envisioning inspiring plans this summer prompts a productive phase. Winter community challenges motivate appreciation for your dear ones. Focus on love to grow mind, body and spirit.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever and charming. Bold actions can have long-lasting benefit. Still, don’t try to force anything. You get more with honey than vinegar.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Draw upon hidden resources. Avoid controversy and huddle into your inner sanctuary. Plan upcoming moves. Consider future dreams and aspirations. Plot the route.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Listen to experience. Teamwork carries the day. Don’t rush or push too hard, or risk breakdowns. Take it slow and easy. Reinforce structural elements.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep your wits about you at work, despite potential for chaos. Advance a professional project with steady progress. Persist and you could succeed.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Despite an itch to travel, barriers and limitations complicate things. Make long-range plans. Expand an exploration. Research, study and investigate new views and frontiers.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance shared interests. Collaborate to grow a financial venture. Do the homework to make a determination. Monitor the numbers carefully to maximize cash flow.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Once aligned, you and your partner can generate powerful results. Listen carefully. Don’t push beyond limitations. Respect boundaries and rules. Collaborate for common gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Resist impulsive moves. Slow and steady wins the race. Maintain healthy routines and practices. Gentle pressure works better than force. Go with the flow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Have fun with someone special. Stay flexible around shifting circumstances. Read, play and invent. Stretch your mind with puzzle, game or toy. Share.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Invest in a domestic improvement that supports your family. Make repairs. Get expert feedback. Aim for practical simplicity and function. Nurture your crew.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You can be especially productive with a creative project. Write and craft your story. Share and network. Document your discoveries. Push, but do it gently.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — There’s money coming in. Keep existing bargains and make new ones. Monitor the budget closely, as conditions remain unstable. Conserve and save.