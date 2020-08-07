Church Events

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic as some are cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message "It is Time to Refocus Our Thinking", Psalm 48, 10:45 a.m.

The message will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, later in the day.

No nursery, birth to four-year-old, and no Children’s Church, kindergarten to fifth grade, during the worship service the next several weeks. Your Pastor Joy Lingenfelter will provide activity/coloring sheets for children to use during the service. Children are encouraged to bring their own crayons.

The deadline to have school supplies or monetary donations to the church for the Witness Commission’s filling-the-backpack project is Sunday.

Tuesday: Commission meeting, 6:30 p.m.; General Board meeting, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Ladies Prayer Time, Fellowship Hall, noon; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, Time Out Restaurant, 9 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday message giving, by Pastor Jim Shellenberger, "Unity, Understanding, Wisdom Through Christ", live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, and on the radio, 10:30 a.m.

Zoom Bible studies are held throughout the week.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

Word of Life Church

3004 N. Third Street

Sunday: Corporate Prayer, 9:30 a.m..; Main service with Pastors Rick and Tami Bear, adult and children, 10:15 a.m.

Wednesday: Adult Bible Study, nursery available for birth to three year olds, 7 p.m.; Royal Rangers and M Pact Girls, 7 p.m.

Check the website for more information on men's and women's meetings through the month.

Sunday's service is live streamed on YouTube and Facebook at Word of Life Church Garden City KS, 10:15 a.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org .

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Sunday’s service will be in Finnup Park, north of the Finnup Center, with Pastor Charles giving the message, 9:30 a.m.; Youth Group, 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, noon; SPRC meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Men’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Women’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.; Walk to Emmaus Community Gathering, 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.