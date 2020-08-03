Today’s Birthday (08/03/20). Prioritize physical work, health and fitness this year. Regular practices build physical strength. Adapt to career changes. Creative visions this summer lead to renewed energy and vitality. Community changes next winter lead you into renewed love, romance and passion. Recharge and energize to grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — This Full Moon illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus on current passions. Don’t reveal unfinished plans.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — The stakes could seem high with this Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to a change in plans.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new physical health and fitness phase upon reaching a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under the Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — A turning point arises around income and finances. You can find profitable opportunities over two weeks following the Aquarius Full Moon. Generate positive cash flow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on past and future dreams. This Aquarius Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.