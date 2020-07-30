Today’s Birthday (07/30/20). Fortune favors your physical work and health this year. Grow stronger with consistent practice. Adapt to unexpected professional circumstances. New possibilities inspire you to renewed vitality this summer. Winter social changes lead to a deliciously romantic phase. Prioritize your heart, health and happiness.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Regarding travel and education, check for hidden dangers. Communication glitches are likely. Don’t stick your neck out. Ask about conditions and listen. Talk about dreams.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially perceptive. Use intellect and creativity to solve a financial puzzle. Clarify the obscure. Talk about dreams. Communication helps. Detail the previously nebulous.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Envision and plot. Avoid sensitive subjects or controversies with your partner. Talk about dreams, wishes and imaginings. You can see what’s broken. Clean and mend.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Communication breakdowns and unlucky circumstances serve as backdrop. Engage in positive discussions to benefit your health and work. Imagine what could be possible.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize love, romance and family. Pick your battles. Steer the conversation toward a sense of possibility. Creative arts and games satisfy. Share an inspiring vision.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic projects flourish. Take advantage of an intuitive and creative moment. Avoid controversy. Map priorities and list possible projects. Avoid distractions. Work a transformation.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Words are easily twisted today. The less said, the fewer corrections. Review and edit comments carefully. Avoid thoughtless snark. Keep messages focused, measured and clear.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Manage existing business before expanding. More money is coming in, but don’t spend what you don’t have. Get expert support. Talk to bankers, guilds and associations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Don’t rush to a decision. Do the research to avoid falling for a scam. Access your sense of balance and fairness. You’re growing stronger.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Review options and take the best elements from each. It’s easy to forget or lose things. Accept compliments and assistance. Make key connections.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends. Find out how everyone’s doing. Share resources, information and connections. Widen your circle. Collaborate for shared gain. Promote cooperation and teamwork.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Communications can backfire. Keep quiet if you can. Articulate professional mission statements, plans and visions. Confusion and misunderstandings delay the action. Work behind the scenes.