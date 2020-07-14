Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: My husband loves sausage with his eggs, so I make sausage patties by hand. It's cheaper to make my own patties than to buy pre-sliced. I always hated when the fat in the sausage stuck to my hands. So now I dampen my hands with water so the fat doesn't stick to my fingers. I re-wet my hands if the fat starts to stick again. - Lisa in Wisconsin

PUMPKIN BREAD

Dear Heloise: You have a recipe for pumpkin bread that I love! It always turned out great and was easy to make. Unfortunately, I lost the recipe and want to make a loaf when my parents come for a visit in late August. Would you repeat that recipe for me? - Tina in Louisiana

Tina, this scrumptious recipe can be made any time of year and is a favorite of mine. You'll need:

1 2/3 cups flour

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup salad oil

1 cup canned pumpkin

Sift together dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into 9-by-5-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60-75 minutes.

This easy-to-make recipe is one of three recipes found in my pamphlet "Heloise's Baking Soda Hints and Recipes." You'll also find toffee cookies and carrot cake. If you'd like a copy, visit www.Heloise.com or send $5 along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box. 795001, San Antonio, TX. 78279-5001. Did you know baking soda can also be used as a natural deodorant, homemade toothpaste and as a gargle for fresh breath? - Heloise

BAD SMELL

Dear Heloise: My wooden cutting board has a terrible, lingering onion-garlic smell that I can't seem to get rid of, no matter how much I try. What would Heloise do? - Ellen, via email

Ellen, the best way I've found to kill those odors on a wooden cutting board is to sprinkle the surface with a generous amount of salt, then take half a lemon or lime and scrub the board in a circular motion. Let it sit for about 10 to 15 minutes, then wash with warm soapy water and air-dry. - Heloise

CLEANING LETTUCE

Dear Heloise: I live in a warm climate and to make certain my lettuce is clean and bug-free, I soak the head of lettuce in a bowl of cold, clean water with a hand full of salt and about a half cup of vinegar. I let it sit for about 15 minutes to make certain the leaves don't harbor any pests. Then I empty the water out and use running water to wash off each lettuce leaf, and gently dry the leaves with a paper towel. - Malia in Hawaii

Distributed by King Features Syndicate Inc.