Church events

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic by cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday message giving, by Pastor Steve Ensz, "Wake Up!". from Revelations 3:1-6, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, and on the radio, 10:30 a.m.

Zoom Bible studies are held throughout the week.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call (620) 276-7410.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Robert DeLeon giving the message "He Knows Me and Still Loves Me" from Psalm 139:23-24, 10:45 a.m.

The message will be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website, later in the day.

No nursery, birth to four-year-old, and no Children’s Church, kindergarten to fifth grade, during the worship service the next several weeks. Your Pastor Joy Lingenfelter will provide activity/coloring sheets for children to use during the service. Children are encouraged to bring their own crayons.

Tuesday: Commission meeting, 6:30 p.m.; General Board meeting, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Sunday’s service will be in Finnup Park, north of the Finnup Center, with Pastor Joel Plisek giving the message "Leaning on the Everlasting Arms" from Romans 8:1-11, 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday: Men’s Emmaus, noon; Staff Parish Relations meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Office closed for staff retreat; Zoom Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Men’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.; Women’s Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.; Walk to Emmaus Community Gathering, 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.