"The cow is of the bovine ilk; one end is moo, the other milk," is a rhyme by humorist Ogden Nash. Well, it's the milk end that we're interested in - particularly the colostrum, the first secretion of the mammary glands of a cow after giving birth. (It happens for up to seven days, and cows produce far more colostrum than a calf needs.)

Bovine colostrum is higher in protein, fat, carbohydrates, magnesium, B vitamins and vitamins A, C and E than regular milk, and very rich in antibodies. It's designed to strengthen the immune system of a newborn and prepare the digestive system for receiving nutrition - and it can do the same for you.

As Dr. Mike was researching supplements that may stop viruses, he discovered two randomized studies that found taking bovine colostrum supplements decreases the incidence of upper respiratory infections (such as COVID-19) by 50 percent. So he got in touch with the researchers. They shared seven other top-quality studies that found bovine colostrum also reduced the gastrointestinal damage linked to NSAIDs such as ibuprofen and aspirin, by 80 percent!

Dr. Mike suggests that docs prescribing a low-dose aspirin daily to reduce risk of heart attack, stroke and 11 cancers consider adding this supplement to the regimen. He even joined the scientific advisory board of one company to see if he could motivate them to fund a study on the benefits of taking bovine colostrum with aspirin. Tips: Talk with your doc before trying this. Avoid if you're lactose intolerant or pregnant.

Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of "The Dr. Oz Show," and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic.

