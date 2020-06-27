Church events

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic with many cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services, either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Sunday message giving, by Pastor Steve Ensz, "Hold on Tight", from Revelations 2:18-29, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:30 a.m.

Zoom Bible studies are held throughout the week.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call (620) 276-7410.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Von Hunn giving the message from Psalm 32.

The message will be live streamed and continue to be available to view on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website.

No nursery, birth to four-year-old, and no Children’s Church, kindergarten to fifth grade, during the worship service the next several weeks. Your Pastor Joy Lingenfelter will provide activity/coloring sheets for children to use during the service. Children are encouraged to bring their own crayons.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Word of Life Church

3004 N. Third Street

Sunday: Adult class, 9 a.m.; Main service with Pastors Rick and Tami Bear, adult and children, 10:15 a.m.

Check the website for more information on men's and women's meetings through the month.

Sunday's service is live streamed on YouTube and Facebook at Word of Life Church Garden City KS, 10:15 a.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org .