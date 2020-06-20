Today’s Birthday (06/20/20). Benefit through flowering partnership this year. Steadily contribute to build family financial strength. Surging personal power supports you and your partner through a summer challenge. Winter brings a transition before a revitalizing energy surge. Collaborate for common gain, a shared load and passion.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A domestic agenda takes precedence. Stay close to home, with the Cancer Sun and New Moon. Wrap your love around family over a six-month phase.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Creativity flowers under the Cancer Sun and Eclipse. Begin a six-month communication phase. Breakthroughs arise in conversation. Make powerful connections. Share gratitude and appreciation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Step into new prosperity. Begin a lucrative phase under the Cancer Sun and Eclipse. Launch profitable projects over six months. Develop new income streams.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — A six-month personal phase dawns with the Sun and New Moon Eclipse in your sign. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits an introspective planning phase with this Cancer Eclipse phase. Make long-term plans over six months. Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Team breakthroughs spark with the Cancer Sun and Eclipse. Strengthen bonds of friendship, social networks and community for resilience over six months. Celebrate together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities shine over the next six months, with this Cancer Sun and Eclipse. Innovate and create. Grab opportunities to advance your career and status.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — The next six-month phase, with the Cancer Sun and Eclipse, benefits your education. Explore new terrain. Make long-distance connections and bold discoveries. Get adventurous.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate with creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative six-month phase dawns with this Cancer Sun and New Moon Eclipse. Launch profitable initiatives.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Support each other through changes or transformations. Partnership blossoms over six months, with the Cancer Sun and Eclipse. Begin a new chapter together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — The Sun and Eclipse in Cancer spark growing health and strength over the next six months. Protect and grow wellness and vitality. Practice for strong performance.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Begin passion projects. The Solar Eclipse and Sun in Cancer initiate a six-month family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love.