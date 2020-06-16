Senior Showcase

FINNEY COUNTY TRANSIT

Finney County Transit is offering full bus services again. Mini-bus, Demand Response, and City Link services have all resumed. There is a list of health questions you must answer when you call to reserve your ride on Mini-bus and Demand Response, you are required to wear a facemask, and Finney County Transit will be mandating proper social distancing. To reserve a ride or if you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at 272-3626. See the Facebook page or Garden City Telegram for more specific details.

ACTIVITIES:

We have started to resume limited activities (those that allow for six-feet social distancing space). Our pool room is open as well as our computer lab. We are adding activities and events each week. Visit our Facebook page and stay tuned to the Senior Showcase for updates. We are working in cooperation with Finney County Health Department and their recommendations.

WHATS HAPPENING:

Commodity Food Distribution is on Wednesday, June 24 at 10 a.m. Call by 9 a.m. to get your name on the list. If you don’t call, we will not have any food available for you. Pick-up is in west parking lot of the Senior Center, the same as it was in May.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES: Pool room open, computer lab open.

LUNCH MENU: Meals on Wheels and Curbside Pick-up

Wednesday, June 17: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, cookie.

Thursday, June 18: Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, peas, fruit.

Friday, June 19: Meatloaf, baked potato, sour cream, cauliflower, fruit.

Monday, June 22: Goulash, corn, garlic bread, fruit.

Tuesday, June 23: Open faced hot roast beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots.

Wednesday, June 24: Smothered chicken breast over confetti rice, butter beans, cookie.

Hilary Whiteley is the assistant director of the Senior Center of Finney County.