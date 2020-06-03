Southwest Community

Happy Hustlers 4-H Club

The April meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H club was called to order at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday April 5. 4-H’ers met via Zoom from their homes.

Nineteen members answered roll call which was “Name something you do to pass the time while staying home”. There was no new or old business. For the program Kennan Murrell gave a health tip on how to properly wash your hands and everyone sang happy birthday to the April birthdays. Since recreation was not possible as a group, it was suggested that members go outside to get some fresh air on their own.

The announcement was made that the club will do their bulletin board at the extension office in June. For those with livestock, more information on tagging will hopefully be available after Wednesday, April 8. Next month’s meeting will be held via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. on May 3. Meeting was adjourned.

The May meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H club was called to order at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday May 3. 4-H’ers met via Zoom from their homes.

Nineteen members answered roll call which was “Name your favorite flower”. There was no old or new business. For the program Lauren Gigot led a talk about how to make a good summer snack using mainly fruit and Tajin. Kealie Bryant gave a talk about photography and shared some of the things she's learned from the project. There were no announcements.

Next month’s meeting will be held via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. on June 7. Meeting was adjourned.