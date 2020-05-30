You Docs

In "Batman V Superman," Henry Cavill plays the Man of Steel. But the super-fit actor wasn't always in good shape. He says that in boarding school, "they used to call me Fat Cavill. I actually had rolls of fat on me."

He's lucky he shed his excess adolescent weight. As a new study in the journal JAMA Pediatrics points out, most adolescents with obesity carry it into adulthood and are then at increased risk for insulin resistance, impaired glucose tolerance, elevated lousy cholesterol and high blood pressure, as well as some cancers. And another recent study found that men with obesity in their late teens are twice as likely to have a blood clot in their lungs or legs as they get older than those who were a healthy weight.

Unfortunately, these days in the U.S., 20 percent of boys 12 to 19 have obesity. So what's the most effective way to help your teenage son achieve a healthier weight? The JAMA study found it takes a combo approach:

- Family involvement is key to supporting and sustaining weight loss. That means Mom and Dad.

- Results are enhanced if you work with a registered dietitian, exercise physiologist and psychologist who can support and direct your child's efforts.

- You want to establish a diet plan your child can follow: Explore the Traffic Light Diet that lists go-food, caution-food and no-go-food. Search for "What should I eat often when following the Traffic Light eating style?" and "What should I eat rarely when following the Traffic Light eating style?" on Sharecare.com.

Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of "The Dr. Oz Show," and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into "The Dr. Oz Show" or visit www.sharecare.com.

Distributed by King Features Syndicate, Inc.