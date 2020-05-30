Murphy’s Law

We interrupt our coronavirus social distancing to remind you hatred still lives among us.

George Floyd, an African-American, was killed in Minneapolis, Minn., when a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for about seven minutes.

Four police officers pulled him over on suspicion he passed a counterfeit bill and ended up killing him.

No day in court. No chance to defend himself. No justice.

The officers have been fired, but so far no charges have been filed.

Floyd is still dead.

In New York City’s Central Park, Amy Cooper, a white woman, called 911 and told the dispatcher an African-American man was threatening her.

The man, Christian Cooper - no relation - had asked her to follow the park’s requirement and put her dog on a leash.

He did not threaten her, he did not raise his voice. He is an African-American.

He was at the park bird-watching, a common practice at the park.

Cooper posted a video of his interaction with the woman, and she clearly is aware of the video and tells Cooper she is “going to tell them (police dispatcher) there’s an African-American man threatening my life.”

There was no threat, just her “acting” for the sake of the dispatcher that she was fearful for her life.

The woman, initially suspended by her employer, was later fired.

Christian Cooper has since said he is sorry the woman lost her job and is being subject to harassment.

He’s truly one of the good ones.

I could fill a lot of space with all the incidents, crimes and murders of people of color, but it wouldn’t change anything.

Nothing is going to change until we start respecting all of us.

I do not understand why it is so hard to accept people regardless of how they look.

Everyone loves to say “We’re all in this together,” when it comes to the coronavirus, but we were always in this together.

We all need each other, and we should all respect each other. We are all people trying to make our way in the world.

There is no excuse for this type of behavior. It cannot be blamed on the tension and restlessness the virus has created because incidents like this have been going on far too long.

It can only change if we, as individuals, decide to change; to accept there is room in the world for all of us; that skin color does not matter.

It is a battle we have been fighting for centuries, and sadly, it does not seem like we are gaining any ground.

When someone is hostile or violent against someone else simply because of their skin color, we are all diminished. It is a bad look for all of us, and it has to stop now.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.