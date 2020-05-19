Senior Showcase

The Senior Center is open from 8 a.m. -1 p.m. All Transit bus services in Garden City and Finney County are closed, until further notice. Curbside meal service is from11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Reservation is required. Call Leslie a day or two ahead of time, at 272-3620, to order a meal.

If you need help with an essential service (primarily medical), please call 272-3620 and we will find staff or a volunteer to help you out (pickup and delivery of medications or food, etc.).

Our services are still aligned with KDHE and The Finney County Health Department and Finney County recommendations and requirements.

We are anticipating that we will be able to resume limited activities beginning on June 1. Stay tuned for more details in the Garden City Telegram, on Facebook and on our websites.

What’s Happening:

Commodity Food Distribution is on Wednesday, May 20 at 10 a.m. Check-in /Register between 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. If you don’t register or check-in, we will not have any food available for you. Pick-up is in west parking lot of the Senior Center, the same as it was in March.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES: NO ACTIVITIES THIS WEEK

LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, May 20: Chicken pot pie with biscuit, peas, cherry tomato with ranch dressing & fruit.

Thursday, May 21: Sloppy Joe on a bun, potato salad, broccoli and pudding.

Friday, May 22: Chicken Kiev, baked potato, sour cream, green beans and fruit

Monday, May 25: CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY

Tuesday, May 26: Roast turkey breast, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and chocolate pudding.

Wednesday, May 27: Cheeses stuffed ravioli with marinara sauce, green beans, bread stick and Oreo.

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.