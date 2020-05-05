Senior Showcase

UPDATES:

Temporary Hours: The Senior Center is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. All Transit bus services in Garden City and Finney County are closed, until further notice.

If you need help with an essential service (primarily medical), please call 272-3620 and we will find staff or a volunteer to help you out (pickup and delivery of medications or food, etc.).

COVID-19:

While Governor Kelly has issued Ad Astra: The Plan to Re-Open Kansas. In Phase 1, nothing changes for the Finney County Senior Center. With meetings/gatherings limited to 10, we are not yet able to resume any activities and we are not ready to serve meals inside the Senior Center yet.

Meals on Wheels and Friendship meals will continue with the processes we have used the past three to four weeks. MOW are delivered to your home, usually the front porch on a table/chair. Friendship meals are served curbside at Senior Center for you to take home and eat. If you cannot get here to pick up your lunch, we are able to deliver Friendship Meals upon request. We do ask for the suggested $3.50 meal donation or a $3.50 delivery fee is required.

Our goal for both Transit and Senior Center is at Phase 2, on or after May 18, to resume at least partial service. We will add services in a staggered fashion, working our way back to full services as soon as we can. Our services are still aligned with Finney County Health Department recommendations and requirements.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES: No activities scheduled this week.

LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, May 6: Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheese on Croissant, Chips, Baked Beans & Pudding

Thursday, May 7: Chicken/Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Sliced Carrots & Pudding

Friday, May 8: Beef & Broccoli Stir Fry, White Rice, Pease, Corn Muffin & Fruit

Monday, May 11: BBQ Riblet on Bun, Scalloped Potatoes, Corn & Fruit

Tuesday, May 12: Baked Ham with Pineapple, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans & Strawberry Ice Cream

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.