Murphy’s Law

Anyone bored yet?

My concern over COVID-19 still outweighs any feelings of boredom I have. I think the sunshine helps.

In all honesty, my life has not been altered too much.

I’m still working. The biggest change in my job is it takes me out of town less often, there are a lot things I would normally cover that have been canceled, there are a lot fewer customers coming in the door, and revenue - like all other businesses - is taking a hit.

Newspapers, struggling anyway in an ever-changing world, are suffering as businesses have either closed or changed how they do business, which means fewer advertising dollars flowing in.

We are all connected in a disasterous game of dominoes. People stay home instead of going out and shopping, businesses — if allowed to stay open — offer the services they can. We are all just chasing our tails.

I know of one weekly newspaper that was on the verge of closing its doors until someone stepped in at the 11th hour to keep it going. That is good news for all of us.

This all points to making sure we support the newspapers we have because they can disappear quickly.

When a newspaper is bought out or closes, townspeople act surprised, like it came out of no where. Yet how many of those people subscribe and buy advertising?

No business survives unless it is supported by its community. These times are especially hard for businesses as many are shutdown or limited to what it can offer.

Remember, the purchases you make or don’t make at a local business are the difference between it staying in business or locking up.

Businesses in small towns know who frequents them and who doesn’t.

We all depend on each other, and we always have. I know it’s popular to say these days that we’re all in this together, but actually we always have been.

We need each other because we are all we have.

Family, friends, strangers, it doesn’t matter because we all live in the same world and are dependent on each other for all our needs.

People who are our neighbors or who may be complete strangers living half way around the world grow our food, construct our homes, build our cars and tractors, manufacture toilet paper and fly our planes to Disneyland play a role on our lives.

We need each other, and we should treat each accordingly.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.