Today’s Birthday (04/30/20). Expand perspectives and boundaries this year. Your career benefits from organization and consistent action. Collaborate around a shared financial challenge this summer, before a creative flurry produces brilliant results. Adjust travels to conditions on the ground. Winter income delays motivates lucrative shared gain. Connect for growth.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take it easy. Handle practical matters first. Forgive miscommunications. Things may not go as expected. Focus to avoid hidden dangers. Choose what’s best for family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow and listen. Domestic matters have your focus. If one direction doesn’t work, try another. Share patience and compassion, especially with family. Rest and reconsider.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re learning quickly, although sometimes the hard way. Adapt communications for blockages or delays. Reschedule carefully. Expect the unexpected. Share vital information with clarity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Stay practical with finances. Adapt to new circumstances. Estimate what’s needed and adjust budgets to suit. A sense of humor is worth gold.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Self-discipline is required. Take care of yourself so you can take care of others. Talk is cheap and misunderstandings abundant. Patiently persist.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Abandon preconceptions and assumptions. Things may not be as they seem. Defer gratification when needed. Get privately productive. Make flexible plans and adapt.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Revise team strategies to adapt for current changes. Delays, breakdowns or miscommunications could frustrate things. Patiently clarify and untangle. Together, you’re a powerful force.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to shifting circumstances with your industry or profession. Teamwork helps with a test or challenge. Collaborate with your crew to navigate unexpected waters.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Determine the best direction for your educational journey. Review financial and practical considerations. Anticipate changes and wait for developments. Details still need to be resolved.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Strategize with your partner to manage finances. Tempers could be short. Have patience with each other. Some ideas don’t work. Two heads are better than one.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration is key. Keep your cool despite rampant misunderstandings. Provide support and partnership in unexpected conditions. Talk later. Focus on priorities. Together, you’re stronger.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Slow around sharp corners. Watch your step carefully with shifting conditions and terrain. Proceed with caution. Use gentleness rather than force. Exercise clears your head.