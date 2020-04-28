Senior Showcase

UPDATES:

Temporary Hours: The Senior Center is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. We close after we finish Meals on Wheels and Curbside Meals. You will be able to call and leave a message after we close for the day. Please watch our Facebook page or website to learn about anything new going on.

All Transit bus services in Garden City and Finney County are closed, until further notice. If you need help with an essential services (primarily medical), please call 272-3620 and we will find staff or a volunteer to help you out (errands, pickup and delivery of medications or food, etc.).

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES: NO ACTIVITIES SCHEDULED

We do have puzzles and books if you need something to help occupy your mind.

Just call us at 272-3620 to set up a time to stop by and make your selections. We are also happy to drop off a puzzle or book to you at home or along with your curbside meal pick-up.

CORONAVIRUS COVID-19

Watch for symptoms: People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:

- Fever

- Cough

- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

- Chills

- Repeated shaking with chills

Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complication from COVID-19 illness. Call your county health department if you have any of these symptoms. 272-3600 in Garden City, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, April 29: Truck Driver Casserole, Peas, Corn Muffin & Oreo Cookie

Thursday, April 30: Swiss Cheeseburger w/ grilled onions, Seasoned Red Potatoes, Baked Beans & Fruit

Friday, May 1: BBQ Chicken Breast, Fried Rice, Egg Roll, Broccoli & Fruit

Monday, May 4: Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Corn & Oreo Cookie

Tuesday, May 5: Meatballs in Mushroom Gravy, Buttered Noodles. Green Beans & Fruit

Wednesday, May 6: Turkey, Bacon, Ham and Cheese on Croissant, Chips, Baked Beans & Pudding

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.