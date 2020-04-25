Today’s Birthday (04/25/20). Discover new frontiers this year. Dutiful efforts build and strengthen your career. Summer budget shortfalls motivate a burst of creative productivity. Adjust travel plans for breaking news. Plan for a temporary cash trickle this winter, before collaborative efforts win a valuable prize. Prioritize education and partnership.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Make professional plans over five months, with Pluto retrograde. Advancement on long-term projects seems slowed or suspended. Take care when traveling or avoid it altogether.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Don’t overspend or move money around. Review research and intellectual study, with Pluto retrograde over five months. Plan educational adventures for later in the year.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Fine tune shared finances, with Pluto retrograde. Reaffirm and revise agreements over the next five months. Review investments and plan for long-term gain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Review collaborative structures. Refine techniques and procedures over the next five months, with Pluto retrograde. Reconsider routines with your partner. Express your love and gratitude.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your health and vitality over the next five months, with Pluto retrograde. Adapt to changes. Create new goals for higher performance later this year.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Organize fun for later this year. Make plans and strategize for romance, connection and love over five months, with Pluto retrograde. Tune instruments and practice.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Stick with tested domestic methods with Pluto retrograde for five months. Research prices and confirm contractors. Plan renovations for later in the year.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Review and edit creative projects, with Pluto retrograde. Prepare to publish or broadcast later in the year. Focus on details. Less is more.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Reassess assets and develop what you’ve acquired. Review finances to conserve resources. Refine routines for efficiency over five months, with Pluto retrograde. Learn from past successes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health. The next five months are good for healing personal wounds, with Pluto retrograde. Release worn-out baggage. What do you want now? Alter course.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Have fun with family. Revise long-term plans, with Pluto retrograde. Postpone actions for later this year. Reduce risk and stress over five months. Enjoy peaceful settings.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy domesticity. Secure what you’ve achieved, with Pluto retrograde. Prepare for community efforts later this year. The group may reverse a decision. Do what worked before.