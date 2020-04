Church events

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 pandemic and the State of Kansas’ limitations of how many people can be at any given gathering by cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Easter Sunday message giving, by Pastor Steve Ensz, “The HOPE” live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:45 a.m.

Zoom Bible studies are held throughout the week.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call (620) 276-7410.

Grace Bible Church

2595 Jennie Barker Road

Sunday: Services will be posted on the church’s Facebook page for the next few weeks.

Wednesday: Bible study will be posted on the church’s Facebook page for the next few weeks.

For more information, call (620) 275-6701 or visit the church’s website at gbcgc@gracebiblegc.org .

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: The Sunday message given by Pastor Bob Bates titled “Finding Hope in the Empty Grave” will be live streamed at the church’s website, www.gardencitycob.org and on Facebook and You Tube, 10:45 a.m.

During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the church building is closed.

Also on the church’s website is the sermons of 2020, where video and audio messages so far through the year can be viewed.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .