Senior Showcase

UPDATES:

New Hours: The Senior Center is now open from 8:00am-1:00pm. We are closed after we finish Meals on Wheels and Curbside Meals. You will be able to call and leave a message after we close for the day. You can also email me at scampbell@finneycounty.org . Please watch our Facebook page to learn about anything new going on.

Finney County Transit also has changes this week. We are only transporting people to medical appointments / pharmacy and to job sites. If you need help with an errand that is no longer included for a bus ride, please call 272-3620 and we will find a volunteer to help you out.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES: NO ACTIVITIES SCHEDULED

We do have puzzles and books if you need something to help occupy your minds.

Just call us at 272-3620 to set up a time to stop by and make your selections. We are also happy to drop off a puzzle or book to you at home or along with your curbside meal pick-up.

CORONAVIRUS: What are the symptoms?

Patients with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

- Fever of 100.4 or higher

- Coughing

- Shortness of breath

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include*:

- Trouble breathing

- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

- New confusion or inability to arouse

- Bluish lips or face

*This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider or Finney County Health Department at 272-3600 for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, April 8: Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Broccoli & Pudding

Thursday, April 9: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Breadstick, Peas & Fruit

Friday, April 10: Fried Shrimp, Au Gratin Potatoes, Carrots & a Cookie Monday, April 11: Goulash, Corn, Garlic Bread & Fruit

Tuesday, April 14: Open Faced Hot Roast Beef Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes, Greed Beans & Orange Sherbet

Wednesday, April 15: Ham & Beans, Corn Muffin, Broccoli & Pudding

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.