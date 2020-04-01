Senior Showcase

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

We are in Week 1 of a stay at home ordered by Gov. Kelly. We are still providing essential food and transit services. We are taking all the steps possible to assure the safety of our staff and our guests and riders. Extra cleaning, enforcing social distancing of at least six feet and having people who enter through the front doors of the Senior Center go through a brief health screening.

We have made some changes to meet Executive Orders from Gov. Kelly. Friendship Meals (lunch at the Senior Center) are picked up curbside on the south side of the building and taken home in “To Go” containers. You must reserve your meal by calling 2 days ahead or filling out an April calendar. Lunch is served from 11:15am-12:15pm.

Watch for other changes on our Facebook page or on our webpage: www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org

RSVP has postponed all tax appointments and work on tax returns until after the orders expire. They will be re-scheduling those appointments when it is safe to do so. Their office is closed, but they will be checking mail, voice mail and emails periodically.

TRANSIT

We still offer Mini-bus and Demand-Response rides. Both of those are origin to destination trips. You must call the Transit office, 24 hours in advance to schedule your rides at 272-3626. The Transit Office Building is closed to the public. The phones are answered during regular business hours. You may leave a message after hours

BE AWARE

Scammers may use COVID-19 as an opportunity to steal your identity and commit fraud. In some cases, they might tell you they'll send you a Coronavirus test, masks, or even money/check in exchange for your personal information. Be wary of unsolicited requests for your Medicare number or other personal information. Medicare and the IRS will not call you and ask for information unless you have called them first. Don’t give out any personal or banking information.

NO SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES UNTIL AFTER APRIL 19

LUNCH MENU

Wednesday, April 1: Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Corn & Fruit

Thursday, April 2: Chicken/Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Capri Vegetables & Pudding

Friday, April 3: Seasoned Baked Tilapia Filet, Scalloped Potatoes, Carrots & Fruit

Monday, April 6: Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Sour Cream, Cauliflower & Fruit

Tuesday, April 7: Baked Ham w/ pineapple slice, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans 7 Strawberry Ice Cream

Wednesday, April 8: Salisbury Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Broccoli & Pudding

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.