Southwest Community

Senior Center Pinochle

Bob Baker won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on March 11 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Robin McLinn took second place while John Bunnell finished third.

Happy Hustlers 4-H Club

By Tristan Clark, Reporter

The monthly meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club was held at 5:30 p.m. on March 1 at the Community Congregational Church.

Foods project members prepared the potato bar meal including broccoli & cheese, chili, sour cream, and bacon. Salad and a variety of yummy deserts completed the meal.

After the meal, the meeting was called to order. Roll call, name your favorite thing about Spring, was answered by sixteen members. Reports of officers were given. Leader Karen Murrell reminding everyone to “like” the Finney County Extension facebook page. She also informed the club of all the important upcoming livestock dates and provided information about 4-H summer camps and Discovery Days.

Guest Rylan Laudan talked to the club about livestock judging and invited everyone to participate. For the program, Tristan Clark shared his illustrated talk about Iris Folding. Beth Koksal provided the health tip and talked to the club about Walk Kansas happening March 15-May 9. Teams of four are encouraged to sign up. For recreation the club played Hot Potato. The song leaders led the club in singing Happy Birthday to the members with March birthdays.

The next meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on April 5.