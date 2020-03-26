Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Steve Ensz giving the message “The Living Water”, John 4, live on Facebook, 10:45 a.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call (620) 276-7410.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Sunday: Worship will be posted online at www.fumcgc.com and on social media channels.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

First Christian Church

(Disciples of Christ)

306 N. Seventh St.

All services and activities are cancelled until further notice.

Visit the church's website at www.fccgardencity.com

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: A videotaped message will be online at the church’s website, www.gardencitycob.org .

All worship services and weekly church activities have been suspended until further notice.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

The Community Congregational Church

(United Church of Christ)

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship service with Jeff Starkey's sermon with the message “Beautiful Bloodshed Part 3”, Romans 5:3-11, 10 a.m. No Kids Church or youth group until further notice.

Tuesday: No Women's Group Supper until further notice.

Wednesday: Choir, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: No Men's Luncheon until further notice.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

Word of Life Church

3004 N. Third Street

Sunday: Adult class, 9 a.m.; Corp. Prayer, 9:30 a.m.; Main service, 10:15 a.m.

Sunday's service is live streamed on Facebook and YouTube at Word of Life Church Garden City KS, 10:30 a.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org .

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 N. Fleming St.

Sunday: Prayer team, 8:30 a.m.; Worship service, Sunday School for all ages, 9 a.m.; Servant Event information, 10:15 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages, 10:30 a.m.; Worship service, 10:45 a.m.; Worship - Grace, Ulysses, 5 p.m.

Monday: Preschool -4, 9 a.m.; All-Staff meeting, 2 p.m.; New Members class, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Preschool -3, 9 a.m.; Get-together -Girls, 10 a.m.; Brown Bag Bible Buddies, 12 p.m.

Wednesday: Preschool -4. 9 a.m.; Lenten worship, 12:15 p.m.; Newsletter work time, 1 p.m.; Lenten worship, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Pre-school -6, 9 a.m.

Friday: Preschool -4, 9 a.m.

Saturday: Worship service, 5:30 p.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3110.