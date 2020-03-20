Today’s Birthday (03/20/20). Your career takes off this year. With a powerful team, you can move mountains. Professional breakthroughs lead to domestic changes. Summer reveals an enticing exploration before your home and garden flowers. Winter changes in the news motivate a beneficial long-distance connection. Your work is gaining attention.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Rise in your community to break free of the status quo. Saturn enters Aquarius for a long phase of deep-seated change and innovation. Generate bold social ideas together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Innovation sparks, with Saturn entering Aquarius for several years. Invent and discover new professional ideas. Reorder structures and institutions. Expect industrial change and technological breakthroughs.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Travel and learn. Expand your territory, with Saturn in Aquarius. Take your intellectual exploration to new heights. Embrace nonconformity, investigation and idealistic possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Align a financial collaboration to an inspiring vision or mission to advance, with Saturn in Aquarius. Your team can move mountains when motivated.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover and invent new ways to collaborate, with Saturn in Aquarius. New communications technology facilitates your connection. Work together for shared goals and ideals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Things could seem intense over the next long phase, with Saturn in Aquarius. Practice steady routines to nurture your health as you adapt to changes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your passion for truth, justice and freedom inspires you to act over the next several years, with Saturn in Aquarius. Protect what you love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home nurtures and recharges you. Reinforce or rebuild domestic structures and support systems, with Saturn in Aquarius until 2023. Relocate or renovate. Make big household changes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share your discoveries. You can more clearly grasp and express abstract intellectual and scientific ideas, with Saturn in Aquarius. Expect communication breakthroughs over several years.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Discipline pays in silver. Discover new income sources, with Saturn entering Aquarius for several years. Adapt to new technologies and paradigm shifts. Find opportunity in change.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — What do you really want? Justice, freedom and integrity inspire, with Saturn in Aquarius for several years. Hold yourself to your highest personal ideals to thrive.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Learn from the past to create a better future, with Saturn entering Aquarius for a long reflective phase. Envision the world you want. Make bold plans.