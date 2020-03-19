Church Events

The religious communities of southwest Kansas are feeling the reaches of the COVID-19 threat and the State of Kansas’ limitations of how many people can be at any given gathering with many cancelling in-person services and activities for their congregations at this time. Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners. Others, depending on the size of the church, are having services as usual but limiting activities. Although activities at many churches are canceled or scaled back, several of the church offices remain open.

St. James Lutheran Church, ELCA

1608 Belmont Place

Saturday: Chin church service, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m. Chin church service, 1 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5108 or (620) 275-4777.

Word of Life Church

3004 N. Third Street

Sunday: Adult class, 9 a.m.; Main service, adult and children, 10:15 a.m.

Wednesday: Adult Bible Study, nursery available ages up to three years old, 7 p.m.; Royal Rangers and Girls Now, 7 p.m.

Check the website for more information on men's and women's meetings through the month.

Sunday's service is live streamed on YouTube and Facebook at Word of Life Church Garden City KS, 10:30 a.m.

For more information on the church, call (620) 276-3825 or visit www.thewolc.org .

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

The Church of the Brethren has suspended its Sunday morning worship services and all weekly church activities until further notice due to the COVID-19 threat.

There will be a video message online each Sunday morning at the church’s website and Facebook page.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

The First United Methodist Church has cancelled all services and activities through March 30.

The worship service will be posted online at the church’s website and on its social media channels. The church office will remain open at this time.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Garden Valley Church has cancelled its normal activities services at this time. Sunday’s worship service with Pastor Steven Ensz will be online at the church’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK .

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call (620) 276-7410.

The Community Congregational Church

(United Church of Christ)

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship service with Jeff Starkey's message “Beautiful Bloodshed: Part 2", Romans 5: 3-11; Kids Church and Youth group, 10 a.m.; Coffee and Fellowship, 11 a.m.

Tuesday: No women’s group supper until further notice.

Wednesday: Choir, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: No men’s luncheon until further notice.