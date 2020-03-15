George Ross, Hutchinson, will celebrate his 90th birthday no March 21.

George was born in Jewell County on March 21, 1930. He married Linda Long on Jan. 4, 1964. He has three children, Jandrea Blumanhourst, Ryan Ross and Gary Ross, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

George was in the U.S. Navy from 1948-1952. He worked as a railroad agent, an automotive technician, and a teacher. He is a member of Tenth Avenue United Methodist Church.

Congratulations may be sent to him at 2805 N. Adams, Hutchinson, KS 67502.