Senior Showcase

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

More blue skies and sunshine in store for us the next few days. Join us on Friday at noon for our Chocolate Chip Cookie Contest. Bring in two dozen of your homemade cookies (they must include chocolate chips as an ingredient) for our judges and seniors to sample. Prizes awarded to the Winner and the Runner-Up. An FYI; our country line dancing on Wednesday and Friday mornings is now starting at 8:30 a.m., not 9 a.m. We are attempting to re-organize our PIYO/Yoga classes. For now, they are temporarily suspended until further notice.

BE AWARE:

HealthCare.Gov : ”You’ve likely heard about the coronavirus in the news. While the immediate health risk remains low to Americans and there isn’t a vaccine yet, there are still ways that you can help prevent the spread of this virus. Visit the Centers for Disease Control website for more info at www.cdc.gov

To prevent the spread of this illness or other illnesses, including the flu:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water

– Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze

– Stay home when you’re sick

– See your doctor if you think you’re ill

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, March 11: Country Line Dance 8:30 a.m.; Completely Unraveled 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Dance with Craig Stevens 7:30 p.m. ($5).

Thursday, March 12: Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Art Class 10 a.m.; Throw Back Thursday 11:30 a.m.; Skip Bo 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Walking with Ease (at St. Catherine Hospital downstairs) 4 p.m.

Friday, March 13: Country Line Dance 8:30 a.m.; Nurse 10:30 a.m.; Balance Clinic 11:30 a.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Walking with Ease (at St. Catherine Hospital downstairs) 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 14: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 15: Duplicate Bridge is at 11 a.m.

Monday, March 16: Double Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Zumba 6 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17: Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Senior Showcase 11:30 a.m.; Pitch 12:30 p.m.; Walking with Ease (at St. Catherine Hospital downstairs) 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18: Country Line Dance 8:30 a.m.; Completely Unraveled 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Foot Clinic 1 p.m.; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Dance with The Ortiz Band 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person).

LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, March 11: Tater Tot Casserole, Broccoli, Corn Muffin & Fruit

Thursday, March 12: Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Sour Cream, Brussel Sprouts & Pudding

Friday, March 13: Garlic Shrimp over White Rice, Sliced Carrots, Breadstick & Grandma’s Cookie

Monday, March16: Swedish Meatballs, White Rice, Lima Beans & range Sherbet

Tuesday, March 17: Roasted Turkey Breast, Mashed potatoes/gravy, Corn & Chocolate Pudding

Wednesday, March 18: Cheese Manicotti w/ Meat Marinara Sauce, Winter Blend Vegetables, Bread Stick & Oreo Cookie