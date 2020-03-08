Charles and Sylvia (Durham) Dealy, of Sylvia, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary March 11 with a card shower.

They were married March 11, 1950, in Pratt.

Charles retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local #101 as a Heavy Equipment Operator. Sylvia is chief operating officer of the Dealy household.

The couple has five children, Rita Williamson (Fred) of Idaho Springs, Colorado; Walter (Sherry) of Arlington, Kansas; Charles A Dealy of Sylvia; James (Annette) of Sylvia; and Thresa Koepplin (Scott) of Hutchinson; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

You may send congratulations and/or cards to Charles & Sylvia Dealy, 10607 S. Jordan Springs Rd, Sylvia, KS 67581