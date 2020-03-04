Southwest Community

Senior Center Pinochle

Bob Baker won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on Feb. 26 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Maybelle Bowen finished in second place while Leo Smith took third.

Senior Center Double Pinochle

John Bunnell won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Lu Baker took second place and Bob Baker finished in third.

Senior Center Pitch

Jeannie Spor finished in first place in four tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Leo Smith finished in second place and John Bunnell took third.

If interested in joining in on the games, call the Senior Center at 272-3620.

Phi Sigma Alpha

For this year’s Valentine dinner, nine members carpooled to Napoli’s Restaurant at Garden City Regional airport.

The tables were decorated with Valentine mementos, candy flowers, etc. Birthday honoree for February was Sue Shipley. The group sang “Happy Birthday” to her.

The drawing for the evening was mini roses in Lady Bugs. the winner was Norma Nolte and Cindy Dial. Dial updated the group on her son, who was critically injured in a truck accident and lost one leg. and said he is making a lot of improvement.

Good food, good friends and good times were enjoyed by all.

Next month’s meeting will be in Lakin with Sue Shipley as hostess. This is a game night and members will carpool to it.

Sherlock Strivers 4-H Club

By Morgan Hammond, Reporter

The Sherlock Strivers 4-H Club met Feb. 9 at the Holcomb Elementary School cafeteria. Roll call was taken by answering if you would like flowers or chocolate for Valentine’s Day. We had 25 members and 18 adults and one leader present. Council Member Makay Hammond gave the council report. She told about the 2020 fair theme and also talked about 4-H camps.

In old business, members 4-H club day results were shared and we talked about the club’s bulletin board at the Extension office.

In new business, we discussed community service projects for March and April. Sewing for Service would take place again from 1-4 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the Finney County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Regional Club Days will be March 7 in Dodge City. Tagging dates, livestock sales and clinics were discussed.

Parker Soukup did a project talk on model airplanes. February birthdays were celebrated and then the club adjourned and the club members worked on our February community service project. Members painted hearts to take to the Nursing home for Valentine’s day led by Brayden Robinson.

The Sherlock Strivers 4-H Club met on March 1 at the Holcomb Elementary School cafeteria. Roll call was taken by answering if you were a Leprechaun, what would your name be? We had 23 members and 15 adults and three leaders present.

Under new business, we discussed community service projects for March and April. For March we decided to send a thank you to someone that you feels needs to be thanked. The members were made aware that livestock judging would start up from 5-7 p.m. on March 3.

Payton Soukup did a project talk about acrylic pour. Adison George told the club she would be holding a quilting class to make table runners sometime during spring break. March birthdays were celebrated.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on April 7 at Holcomb Elementary School.

Wide Awake 4-H Club

By Jaylee Speer, Reporter

The Wide Awake 4-H Club’s February meeting was called to order at Plymell Elementary School. Roll call was taken, angering “What is your favorite candy?” The minutes were read and approved. The reporter’s report was turned in. There was no treasurer’s report.

Parliamentarian tip was presented by Trell Baker. The leaders’ report states that club days congrats. Hibler goat sale is on March 20. on Feb. 21 there was sewing for service. Lauren, with the 4-H council, said the fair theme will be 4-H Best of the West. Help is needed with the 4-H Olympics. There is a sign up for 4-H camp.

There was no old or new business. Jaylee Speer announced a community service project. The current event was led by Paxton White. the song “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” was led by Macy Hands and Cort Baker. Project talks were presented by Devin Doll on beef cattle, Madelyn Waggoner on horses and Harvick Sowers on swine.

Recreation was led by Jill Schmeeckle, Lauren Lightner and Jade Ardery. The meeting was adjourned.

The next meeting will be on March 9.