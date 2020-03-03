Senior Showcase

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

We are all looking forward to a nice week filled with sunshine, blue skies and warmer temperatures. Our next casino trip is Tuesday, March 10. This bus trip is full, but we always have cancellations, so go ahead and call to get your name on our March waiting list. We play bingo on the first Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. Join Janice and the gals and guys who play bingo here. One hundred percent guaranteed to have fun. You should take an opportunity this week to get out Friday evening and come here for the Senior Association meeting and covered dish supper. The food is great and they always have good entertainment. Bring your favorite dish or dessert.

MARCH FOR MEALS ON WHEELS

March has been dedicated to raising awareness of senior hunger. One in six American seniors go hungry every day. Our campaign, March for Meals on Wheels began March 1. The money raised is used to purchase meals for those home-bound seniors who cannot afford them. It is also used to furnish blizzards packs and holiday meals for all our Meals on Wheels clients.

Think of how the higher cost of medical care, property taxes, utilities and groceries your family or business. And then think about how rising costs of living affects those seniors living on a very fixed income? Many of you have received a letter in the mail from Patti Thummel. Please be generous and give to help Seniors fight hunger. If you aren’t on our mailing list yet and would like to give a donation to March For Meals on Wheels, mail your check to March for Meals, 907 N. 10th, Garden City, KS. 67846.

If you have a home-bound loved one that would benefit from Meals on Wheels call Patti at 272-3620 for more information.

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, March 4: Country Line Dance 9 a.m.; Completely Unraveled 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Dance with Moonshiners 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Thursday, March 5: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Art Class 10 a.m.; Bingo 10:30 a.m.; Throw Back Thursday 11:30 a.m.; Skip Bo 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Walking with Ease (at St. Catherine Hospital downstairs) 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m.

Friday, March 6: Country Line Dance 9 a.m.; Nurse 10:30 a.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Walking with Ease (at St. Catherine Hospital downstairs) 4 p.m.; Association Dinner 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 7: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 8: Duplicate Bridge is at 11 a.m.

Monday, March 9: March Birthday Celebration 11:45 a.m.; Double Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Zumba 6 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10: Boot Hill Casino 9:30am; Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30am; Trivia Tuesday 11:45am; Pitch 12:30pm; Walking with Ease (at St. Catherine Hospital downstairs) 4:00pm; PIYO/Yoga 6:00pm

Wednesday, March 11: Country Line Dance 9 a.m.; Completely Unraveled 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Foot Clinic 1 p.m.; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Dance Craig Stevens 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, March 4: Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Broccoli, Pudding

Thursday, March 5: Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Bread stick, Peas & Fruit

Friday, March 6: Potato Crusted Cod, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans & Cookie

Monday, March 9: Goulash, Corn, Garlic bread & Fruit

Tuesday, March 10: Chicken Fried Chicken on Bun with Cheddar Cheese & Bacon, Scalloped Potatoes, Peas & Fruit

Wednesday, March 11: Tater Tot Casserole, Broccoli, Corn Muffin & Fruit

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.