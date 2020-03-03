Today’s Birthday (03/03/20). Teamwork wins the gold this year. Strategize and coordinate routines for greatest results. Winter glory comes before new directions with a romance. Summer professional changes require adaptation before you lose your heart to someone enchanting. By next winter, your career flowers. Together, you can create anything.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Domestic matters require attention. Restrictions could get imposed. Use your good looks to avoid arguments. Charm skeptics. Don’t throw your money around. Listen for solutions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your mission could seem impossible or distant. Keep going for it anyway. You’re making a good impression. You can learn what you need to know.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You could be tempted to spend on stuff you don’t need. Avoid overindulging, in general. Profitable opportunities arise naturally. Develop positive cash flow.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You can see the road that leads to dreamy results. Patiently persist with a matter of personal commitment. Ask for more and get it.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep a low profile. An endeavor could encounter resistance. Get imaginative and creative in your thinking. Consider options, potential and realistic possibilities to pursue.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Raise the level of team collaboration. Visualize immense success and share what you’re imagining. Polish and practice your presentation. Connect for shared strength.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can charm your way around a professional challenge. Show respect and gain love. Learn new skills and discover new friends. Provide excellent service.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Slow to monitor conditions before advancing. Make sure the roads are clear. Study options to expand your territory. Make long-distance connections through friends.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Monitor budgets and timelines. Resist the temptation to overspend or overcommit. Avoid risky business. It’s OK to say no. Manage finances for shared gain.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to advance. Let go of the small stuff. Cultivate compassion, peace and tranquility. Work together to navigate changes. Share expertise and support.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Consider potential consequences of physical activity or inactivity. Remember what’s really important. Manage your busy schedule to prioritize exercise and healthy routines that feed you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy time with people you love. Look for hidden beauty, especially where it’s missing. Grow what’s there. Practice together to harmonize.