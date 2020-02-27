Senior Center Pinochle

Donna Preston won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on Feb. 19 at the Senior Center of Finney County. John Bunnell took second place and Robin McLinn finished in third.

Senior Center Double Pinochle

Alva Burch won high in three tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle Monday at the Senior center of Finney County. Albert Spor finished in second place while John Gunnel took third.

Senior Center Pitch

Robin McLinn took first place in four tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Donna Morris finished in second place and Lynda Hazen took third.

If interested in playing these games, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.