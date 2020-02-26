Senior Showcase

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

We are hoping for warm temperatures and clear skies this week, especially on Thursday. We are venturing north, past Scott Lake Park, to The Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park at 9 a.m. on Thursday. We have arranged to have a tour guide through the Kansas Department of Parks and Wildlife. Lunch will be at Dairy Queen in Scott City. Your cost will be $5-10 for lunch. This trip has a waiting list, but not to worry, we will schedule 1-2 additional trips in May and June. Call Della and we will get your contact info, so we can let you know when we have additional dates line up.

March brings the return of our morning Country Line Dancers on Wednesday and Friday mornings. Stop by and watch them and make plans to join this friendly and energetic group.

Our March-April newsletter should hit your mailboxes on Saturday. All the news about activities and events and meals at the Senior Center is included in this newsletter. We print about 800 copies and mail as many as 600 copies every other month. It is also published on our website. If you are not on our mailing list, please call Della at 272-3620 to get yourself added for this mailing.

A quick peek ahead: Our Chocolate Chip Cookie Bake-Off is scheduled for Friday, March 13 at 12:30 p.m.. Call Patti for more details on this new event. Our March Rise & Shine Breakfast will be on Friday, March 20, featuring Patti’s Homemade Breakfast Burritos.

Stop by the center to pick up a newsletter or a menu. You can also find all the latest on our Facebook page: Finney County Senior Center and on our website at www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES:

Wednesday, Feb. 26: Completely Unraveled; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Dance Craig Stevens 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Thursday, Feb 27: Little Jerusalem Badland State Park Trip 9 a.m. (weather permitting); Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Art Class 10 a.m.; Throw Back Thursday 11:30 a.m.; Skip Bo 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Walking with Ease (at St. Catherine Hospital downstairs) 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28: Nurse 10:30 a.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Fun & Games 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Walking with Ease (at St. Catherine Hospital downstairs) 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 1: Duplicate Bridge is at 11 a.m.

Monday, March 2: Double Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Zumba 6 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Trivia Tuesday 11:45 a.m.; Pitch 12:30 p.m.; Walking with Ease (at St. Catherine Hospital downstairs) 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4: Country Line Dance 9 a.m.; Completely Unraveled; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Strength Training 4 p.m.; Dance with the Moonshiners 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, Feb. 26: Tuna Casserole, Corn, Garlic Toast & Fruit

Thursday, Feb. 27: Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Chips, Broccoli & Strawberry Ice Cream

Friday, Feb. 28: Seasoned Baked Tilapia, Scalloped Potatoes, Carrots & Oreo Cookie

Monday, March 2: Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Corn & Fruit

Tuesday, March 3: Baked Ham w/ Pineapple Slice, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans & Fruit

Wednesday, March 4: Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Broccoli & Pudding

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.