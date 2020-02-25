Today’s Birthday (02/25/20). Your career takes off this year. Together, you can move mountains, with disciplined coordination. Group efforts triumph this winter, before love life and career challenges motivate you to prioritize romance and fun. Home changes next summer inspire a professional breakthrough. Harness your passion.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. You can see the truth more easily. Your words inspire others to take action. Secrets get revealed; share the news and invite participation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — File and organize. Consider dreams, visions and practical plans. Schedule and budget your upcoming moves. It’s emotion versus reason. Rest and recharge.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning with your community. Friends get farther together. Share dreams and confidences. Actions taken now can have long-lasting impact.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — A long-desired professional plum job lies ripe for the plucking. The work you do now pays long-term dividends. Take action for a status boost.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your boundaries. Long-distance connections open new possibilities. Build and grow on strong foundations and planning. Travels reveal unconsidered options. Go explore new terrain.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Manage financial matters for a collaborative venture. Contribute and invest in growth. Keep long-term goals in mind. Heed valuable advice. Pull together for mutual benefit.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Together you’re a powerful force for good. Someone has your back. Provide similar support. You can contribute what your partner lacks. Collaborate and grow stronger.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — The excellent work you’ve been doing reflects you well. Maintain physical action. Practice exercise and fitness routines. Grow strength and endurance with regular motion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Love gives you wings. Beauty lights up a special connection. Find unexpected loveliness, synchronicity or serendipity in simple moments. Dance together with someone sweet.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Discuss the latest with your partner. Compromise and work out the plan. Coordinate and motivate powerful action. Pull together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Study the thickening plot. The latest twist could confuse. Edit and clarify. List the current options and benefits. Truth is stranger than fiction.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your ideas are attracting attention. New business flowers. Tap another revenue source. Review budgets carefully to guide your decisions. Make a lucrative move.