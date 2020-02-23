Today’s Birthday (02/23/20). Take your career to the next level this year. Coordination, organization and teamwork are an unbeatable combination. Community efforts flower this winter, before family and career obstacles reveal hidden opportunities. Renovation or relocation refreshes, before an energizing career surge. Passion feeds you.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Take a group endeavor to new heights. Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the Pisces New Moon.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine under this New Moon. Accept new responsibilities as you prepare. Develop a project from an idea to reality. Innovate and create.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider different views and perspectives. Reach out for a long-distance connection.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Support each other through changes or transformations. Partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Collaborations flower beautifully with nurturing. Begin a new chapter together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — This New Moon sparks a two-week family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this New Moon. A seed planted long ago flowers.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon. Share info, resources, gratitude and appreciation. Reach out for powerful connection.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Use creative communications for sales and marketing under this New Moon. Step into new levels of prosperity. Begin a lucrative two-week phase.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take control. A new personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Bring your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.