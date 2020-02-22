Today’s Birthday (02/22/20). Benefit from career growth and expansion this year. Disciplined teamwork earns outsized rewards. Your team’s invincible this winter, before romantic twists and professional changes redirect your plans and you fall in love again. By next winter, change domestic directions and your work flowers. Infuse passion.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Fresh inspiration fills your sails. Imagine a world you’d love to live in. What can you do for that? Make plans to realize dreams.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Connect with friends. Teamwork produces results. Share encouragement and support for a common cause. As a community, you’re powerful, diverse and strong together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prepare for a professional challenge or test. Update your materials. Meet deadlines and targets. Invest in your success, and unexpected benefits arise.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Discover bold new frontiers. What you’re learning is especially valuable. Contribute to a larger conversation. Broaden your horizons. Expand boundaries and reach farther.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Discover new income sources. Shared accounts flourish with attention. Motivate an increase in revenue by articulating the heart of the matter. What could be possible?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for a common goal. Strategize and coordinate efforts. Share tasks and responsibilities. Adapt to changing plans. Provide reliable support and receive it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get into a steady groove. Consistent action gets results. Energize your performance. Your practice is paying off. Nurture your physical wellness for strength and vitality.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Someone is weaving romantic magic. Spells and enchantments linger on the air. Relax and enjoy the moment. Charm and be charmed. Connect over shared passion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Fill your home with love. Domestic arts satisfy, like home-cooking and cleaning projects. Fragrant aromas and cozy ambiance draw family in for nesting.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Prepare to launch a creative masterpiece! Review and polish. Edit carefully before presenting. Share a story of heart and contribution. Invite participation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Discover hidden treasure. Extra profits are available. Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Luck follows your own commitment. Listen to intuition and common sense.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your own destiny. Make changes for the better. Encourage others to do the same. Articulate a powerful possibility. Inspire greater action.