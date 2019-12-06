There are many more delicious ways to utilize cranberries instead of cranberry sauce as a side dish. This week, I’m sharing a recipe for a dessert version as well as an appetizer idea.



CRANBERRY AND PISTACHIO MADELEINES

Madeleines are petite sponge cakes that have a distinctive shape from being baked in pans with a shell-shaped depression. This recipe features dried cranberries and pistachios. The colors are lovely for Christmastime. Makes 24 madeleines.



•3 eggs

•1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

•1/2 cup sugar

•1/4 cup all-purpose flour

•1/2 cup cake flour

•2 tablespoons minced dried cranberries tossed in a sprinkling of cake flour

•2 tablespoons finely chopped pistachios



Fill a small bowl with warm (but not hot) water. Place the eggs in the water and set aside to warm for 5 minutes.



Meanwhile, in a small heavy saucepan, heat the butter on low heat until completely melted. Set aside to cool.



In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whisk the eggs on medium speed while adding the sugar in a slow stream, letting the granules run sparingly into the eggs. Increase the speed to medium-high and continue whisking until the mixture triples in volume (about 5 minutes), turns a glossy pale yellow and falls off the whisk in 1- to 4-inch ribbons that sit atop the mixture for a few seconds before melting in.



Position one rack in the upper quarter of the oven and another in the center and pre-heat to 400 degrees F. Generously brush two madeleine pans with 2 tablespoons of the melted butter and dust with the all-purpose flour, tapping out any excess.



Sift the cake flour over the egg mixture, while gently folding it in with a large rubber spatula. Do not add more than 1 to 2 tablespoons of flour until the previous addition has been completely incorporated, or you will end up with deposits of flour encased in the egg batter.



Pour the remaining 1/2 cup melted butter through a strainer into a small mixing bowl. Scoop 1 cup of the batter into the bowl of the melted butter. Using a small spatula, gently fold the dough into the butter until thoroughly combined. Gently fold the butter mixture into the remaining batter. Gently fold in the cranberries and pistachios.



Spoon or pipe the batter into the prepared pans, filling each mold almost to the top. Bake, staggering the pans so that the top pan is not directly above the lower one and rotating them back to front and upper to lower halfway through baking until the edges have browned slightly and the center of the madeleines spring back when gently pressed, 10 to 12 minutes.



Let cool in the pans on a wire rack for 3 minutes and then, using a butter knife, gently turn out the madeleines onto the rack and let cool before serving.

- From We Love Madeleines by Miss Madeleine.



BRIE, PEAR AND CRANBERRY TARTLETS

When you’re in the mood for an elegant appetizer or party food, you’ll be the star of the evening when you serve a tray of these beautiful Brie, Pear and Cranberry Tartlets. Puff pastry shells filled with creamy brie are topped with diced pears, chopped Craisins and pecan halves.



•1 package (9.5) Pepperidge Farm Puff Pastry Shells

•1/4 cup cranberry pear white balsamic vinegar

•1/2 teaspoon blood orange olive oil

•6 oz. brie cheese, cut into pieces

•1 large pear, diced

•1 tablespoon Craisins, chopped

•12 pecan halves, toasted in a dry skillet until fragrant



Prepare the puff pastry shells according to package directions. Carefully remove the pastry “tops.”



While the pastry is baking, make the balsamic reduction. Place vinegar into a small saucepan and whisk in the olive oil. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer. Let reduce for 15 minutes or so, whisking occasionally. Set aside.



Set oven to 350 degrees. Divide brie evenly in the pastry shells and place on a baking sheet and return to oven. Bake for about 5 to 6 minutes until the brie has melted. Place the shells on a wire rack to cool.



Top the melted brie with the diced pears and Craisins. Top with two pecan halves and drizzle with the balsamic reduction. Place the tartlets on a silver serving tray for a beautiful presentation.



Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com, for more than eight years. She won the Duke’s Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and at fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.