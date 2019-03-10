Daily

• Need help with addiction? Call (800) 556-8885.

Monday-Friday

• Meal Site reservations for seniors age 60 or older must be made the day before eating at the Meal Site, 2450 E. Eighth. Cost is $3.25 or contribution. For reservations or cancellations, call (785) 628-6644 between 8 and 11:30 a.m.

Monday

• Hays Rotary Club, noon, at the Heritage Room at Hadley Center, 230 E. Eighth.

• TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) No. 416, Hays, weigh-ins, noon, Via Christi Village Independent Living Dining Room, 2403 Canterbury. Call Beverly, (316) 755-1055, or email bednasek@networksplus.net or call Kay Weaver, (785) 656-2570, for more information about the group. Everyone is welcome.

• Weight Watchers meeting, 5:45 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort. Weigh-ins, 5 to 5:45 p.m. For more information, call (785) 628-8896.

• High Plains Zen Skype discussion group meeting, 6 p.m. Contact Liz Lawlor at (785) 798-3703 or email highplainszen@gmail.com for more information.

• La Leche League of the Western Plains, 11 a.m. to noon at Center for Health Improvement Education Room. For more information, contact Monique Holmes, (785) 623-2430.

• Alzheimer’s Support group meeting, 7 p.m. at Terrace Garden Apartments, 2710 Canal Boulevard.

• Northwest Kansas Stroke and Neuro Support group, 7 to 9 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall.

Tuesday

• Hays Lions Club meeting, noon, Thirsty’s Brew Pub and Grill Banquet room, 2704 Vine.

• TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) No. 818 meeting, 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church basement, (lower level), 2703 Fort. Call Beverly, (316) 755-1055, or email bednasek@networksplus.net or Kay Weaver, (785) 656-2570, for more information about the group. Everyone is welcome.

• Open-door Alanon family meeting, 8 p.m., 410 Oak.

• Narcotics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 410 Oak. For more information, call (785) 625-9860, (785) 625-0991 or Mary at (785) 432-2428.

• Support group for victims of domestic and sexual violence, 5:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort.

• Male support group, noon to 1 p.m. for men who have experienced or are experiencing domestic or sexual violence. For more information contact Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Service office, (785) 625-3055.

• Soroptimist meeting, noon at Thirsty’s Brew Pub & Grill.

Wednesday

• Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services support groups in Hays are for people in or who have been in abusive relationships from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Options office. Call (785) 625-4202 or (800) 794-4624.

• Kindred Spirits, a support group for anyone experiencing cancer and their families will meet, 6:30 p.m. at Breathe Coffee House, 703 B Main.

Thursday

• Hays Optimist Club meeting, noon, Whiskey Creek Wood Fire Grill, 3203 Vine.

• Kiwanis Club of Hays meeting, noon, Smoky Hill Country Club, 3303 Hall. For more information about Kiwanis Club, visit www.hayskiwanis.org.

• Open-door Al-Anon family meeting, noon, 410 Oak.

• Sunrise Rotary Club of Hays meeting, 7 a.m., Victor E. Tiger Lounge, Gross Memorial Coliseum at Fort Hays State University.

Friday

• Narcotics Anonymous, 10 p.m., 410 Oak. For more information, call (785) 625-9860, (785) 625-0991 or Mary at (785) 432-2428.

Saturday

• Narcotics Anonymous, 10 p.m., 410 Oak. For more information, call (785) 625-9860, (785) 625-0991 or Mary at (785) 432-2428.