This week's Food Find comes from a local coffee shop in Meriden.

Pharm House Coffee, 8023 K-4 highway, offers a small sitting area and seats at the coffee bar.

The Jack Frost latte is the coffee's shop special for the week of Dec. 8.

It is a combination of vanilla, white chocolate and peppermint.

A 16-ounce latte can be purchased for $4.50.

The coffee house, which serves PT's Coffee, is open 6 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday.