Today’s Birthday (11/15/19). Cash flow could gush and flood this year. Strengthen communication connections for greatest benefit. Write, record and publish a masterpiece this winter, propelling an educational or travel change. Summer brings a shift with your income source before an investigation reveals unimagined treasure. Connect and share.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Household issues have your attention. Adapt to surprising circumstances. Some of your worries are well-founded. Listen to intuition, especially with family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to surprising news. Gather information. You can learn what you need to know. Follow an interesting thread to discover a whole new world.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Unexpected financial conditions require adaptation. Teach as you learn. Profits are available if you take advantage of an opportunity. You’ve got an insider perspective.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Discover something new about yourself. An insight offers a useful perspective. Dress to illustrate this fresh view. Create a personal statement.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Rest and consider all possibilities. Upcoming events benefit from planning and coordination. Strategize, dream and connect the puzzle pieces. It’s all coming together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A team effort inspires participation. Connect and share resources and information to adapt to an unexpected change. Opportunities hide underneath a disruption.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your work is drawing attention. Focus on a professional challenge and update your promotional materials. Abandon fears as you expand into new terrain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Expand your territory. Get adventurous and step beyond where you’ve gone before. Learn new views, flavors and sensations. Widen your perspective with new experiences.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Join forces with shared finances. Fix something before it breaks. Invest for the future. Take practical plans into account. Collaborate for common gain.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Refine plans. Make a date to share a special treat with your partner. Share your admiration and appreciation. Romance could bloom. Set the stage.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Keep your equipment in good repair. Stretch and practice to build strength and endurance. Nurture your body with good food and rest.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize fun with family and friends. Make romantic plans with someone sweet. Share favorite activities, sports and entertainment. Love can take you by surprise.