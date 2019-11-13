Senior Center pinochle

Leo Smith won high in the two tables of pinochle Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Senior Center of Finney County, 907 N. 10th St. John Bunnell won second place and Ruth Dunlap took third.

Senior Center pitch

Robin McLinn won high in the two tables of pitch Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Carol Klaus won second place and Maybelle Bowen took third.

Those interested in playing can call the Senior Center at 620-272-3620.

Happy Hustlers 4-H Club

By Reporter Tristan Clark

The monthly meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H Club was held on Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the 4-H building. Sixteen members revealed their favorite Thanksgiving dish for roll call. Families were reminded to complete enrollment online, sign up for committees and of the upcoming Achievement Banquet on Nov. 24.

The club voted to participate in the Christmas parade again this year. For the program, Elly Murrell introduced the club to her orphaned lamb, Ollie. Recreation leaders led the club in a blindfolded hockey relay. Members enjoyed refreshments after the meeting was adjourned. The December meeting will be held on the 8th before the Christmas parade.

Wide Awake 4-H Club

By Reporter Jaylee Speer

The Oct. 14 meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. at Plymell Elementary School. Roll call was "What is your favorite fall sport?" Pledges were led by Max Brookover. No previous minutes were read.

Leaders informed the group that 4-H enrollment will be $5 if done by Nov. 15. Wide Awake and Finney Flyers will be in charge of the main course at the Achievement Banquet on Nov. 24. A request for committee volunteers was made. The club applied for the purple seal.

New officers were elected. Devin Doll was named president and Cole Lehman first vice president, though other officers will stay the same. Project talks were given by Trell Baker, Jaylee Speer and Anna Schmeekle.

Sherlock Strivers 4-H Club

By Reporter Morgan Hammond

The Sherlock Strivers 4-H Club met Sunday, Nov. 3 at Holcomb Elementary. This was the club's potluck/parents night. We enjoyed a meal of soup and sandwiches before the meeting started.

Since it was parents night for the club, the parents ran the meeting. The meeting was called to order by parent Kasey Robinson, the club members said the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was taken by parent Jennifer Mongeau by saying your favorite Thanksgiving food. We had 20 members, two new members, 29 guests and two leaders present.

In old business, members were reminded that enrollment is going on now. The Achievement Banquet is Nov. 24. Each family attending is asked to bring a side dish and a dessert. RSVP to the Extension Office. Officer training was Oct. 27. Officers that attended got a piece of candy.

Under new business, we discussed community service projects. For the month of November, members were asked to make a Thanksgiving decoration and take to a nursing home or take food to the Emmaus House. Projects for December, January and February were discussed. The club decided to have a float in the Christmas Parade on Dec. 8.

Since our next meeting falls on the Sunday after Thanksgiving it was discussed and voted to move our next meeting to Monday, Dec. 2. We will have the meeting at Hefty Seed Company at 6 p.m. and then afterwards we will work on the float.

November birthdays were celebrated, canned goods were collected for the Emmaus House. The meeting was adjourned, members and parents visited and helped clean up.

Daughters of the American Revolution

The regular meeting of the William Wilson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met at 7 p.m., Oct. 17 at the Garden Valley Retirement Village.

The program was "The Old Brick Capitol" by Ellen Eichhorn.

The meeting was called to order by the Regent Dixie Drake, who welcomed members. The pledge of allegiance and the American's Creed were recited in unison and Drake presented the president's general message. Carley Hazelton gave the national defense and national committee reports.

The Sept. 12 minutes were approved and the group acknowledged that Brittany Jean Baxter Harris joined the chapter by transfer. The chapter received an award for outstanding accomplishments in attaining "Chapter Achievement Award Level 1."

Hazelton reported that the chapter's fifth National Day of Service would be Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Ranch House. Members were asked to bring tubs of icing and decorating items to decorate cookies.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Garden Valley Retirement Village, featuring the program "Experiences of a Navy Wife" by Joyce Brown and a national committee report about Daughters of the American Revolution school by Hazelton.